Lethbridge police have charged an 18-year-old student after several menacing posts were made on social media relating to a local high school.

The student, who police did not name, has been charged under the School Act for disturbing the proceeding of a school.

Police said they received multiple reports around 11 p.m. Monday from people concerned about photos posted on Snapchat.

One photo depicted a firearm on top of a package of cigarettes and another depicted a case of bullets. Both images included the text "Chinook High School."

Police said they spoke with "multiple witnesses who observed the posts" and notified the school in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Several officers were deployed to the school before classes started on Tuesday and the student was arrested about 8:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation determined there was no intent to cause harm to anyone and the student apologized for his extremely poor judgment.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 21.

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Smith said all potentially threatening messages are taken seriously.