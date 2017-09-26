Lethbridge police have taken one person into custody after several menacing social media posts related to a local high school.

Police said they received multiple reports around 11 p.m. Monday from people concerned about photos posted on Snapchat.

One photo depicted a firearm on top of a package of cigarettes and another depicted a case of bullets. Both images included the text "Chinook High School."

Police said they spoke with "multiple witnesses who observed the posts" and notified the school in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Several officers were deployed to the school before classes started on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 a.m., police took an 18-year-old male student into custody in relation to the posts.

The investigation continues but police said in a release Tuesday afternoon they don't believe there is any ongoing risk to students or the school.