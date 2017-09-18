Second-degree murder charges have been laid against a 52-year-old Lethbridge man after a 48-year-old woman was killed in the southern Alberta city over the weekend.

A police officer on patrol saw the assault happening and intervened about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S. in Lethbridge.

EMS were called and a man was arrested.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where she died a short time later.

Police said the two were known to each other.

Rodney Yellow Old Woman, 52, is charged with second-degree murder.

He made a first court appearance on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 28.

He remains in custody.

At the request of family, police are not releasing the name of the victim.