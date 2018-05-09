WARNING: Story contains graphic language

Video of a racially charged argument between a woman and what appears to be a group of four men in a Lethbridge, Alta., restaurant is drawing strong reaction online, with many comments condemning the woman's behaviour.

"Well shut your f--king mouth then, cause you know what, you're dealing with a Canadian woman now and I will leap across the table and punch you right in your f--king mouth," the woman says at the start of the video.

"You're the one who started," a man can be heard saying in response.

The five-minute 14-second video was posted Tuesday night and had been viewed more than 120,000 times by midday Wednesday. It shows the two sides arguing back and forth, with the woman accusing the men of "not being Canadian."

The two sides are seated in adjoining booths and the woman stands up several times, threatening to strike the men.

"Go back to your f--king country, we don't need you here," she says.

"It doesn't matter, we're all Canadians," a man responds. "We're all the same, you're a human being, I'm a human being."

The video doesn't show what started the argument and ends with the woman and a male companion getting up from their booth after she asks to be seated in another part of the restaurant.

"Speak English or don't speak at all," she can be heard saying.

Earlier on the video, the men say they are going to call police, and a post on social media says they were the ones asked to leave the diner when officers arrived.

In an interview with Lethbridge News Now, the woman — who identifies herself as Kelly Pocha from Cranbrook B.C. — admits her comments were racist, but says she was provoked and her actions aren't indicative of who she really is.

"If I could take it back, I would. But I can't," she says.

She admits she had been drinking that night.

The woman said the argument commenced when the men "started talking in their own language" and began laughing, which she thought was directed at her.

Lethbridge police said on social media they are aware of the video and are looking into it.

Lethbridge Police Service is aware of the video that is being circulated on social media involving a verbal dispute that was recorded at a local restaurant. Lethbridge Police Service is looking into the matter at this time. —@lethpolice

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman issued a statement on social media.

The statement also mentions work done by the Lethbridge Immigration Partnership and a recent expansion of the Lethbridge Family Services building.

"The work continues," Spearman's statement reads.

Online reaction was swift, with many posters condemning the woman's language and behaviour and apologizing to the men.

Alberta Minister for the Status of Women Stephanie McLean subsequently deleted this tweet. (Twitter)

Alberta Minister for the Status of Women Stephanie McLean also weighed in with a tweet that was later deleted.

"She was definitely not right and was saying horrible bigoted things. That being said - I hearing right? At the beginning of the video does the man on the left say to her "you ask to speak". Then says something about her mother."

Before the tweet was deleted, several comments said McLean likely misheard the tape and the man said "it doesn't matter" rather than something about the woman's mother.

McLean later apologized on Twitter.

I apologize for my comments. My tweet shouldn’t have implied there could be an excuse for the behaviour in that video. There is no excuse!Albertans must stand against racism and bigotry. I believe deeply there is never any possible justification for racist and hateful remarks. —@NDPStephanie

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council says it's appalled by the video and has reached out to the group involved.