Lethbridge Public Library is calling on local authors to help fill their shelves.

The library's Indie-2018 pilot project is looking for submissions of adult titles to be included as part of their new collection of small press and independently-published works by local authors.

The idea of seeing her debut novel, Behind Palace Walls, on the shelves makes Lethbridge author, Erin Chase, excited.

"It allows authors to reach a broader audience, as well as local citizens to access books by local authors they may not know about," she said. "Lethbridge has quite a large collection of writers, but many people don't know about us."

Chase said she thinks the indie pilot project is a great initiative because she knows there are people in the community who want to start writing or may be working on a novel and don't know what they should do next.

"I think this is just a an extra entity that will help encourage them, encourage potential would-be writers, to pursue their dreams and finish their novels," she said.

Speaking from her experience as a featured local author at Chapters in Lethbridge, Chase said these sorts of initiatives also help to boost confidence and give authors a sense of pride in their work.

"It's nice to be able to point friends, family and community to places where they can find your work," she said.

Lethridge author, Erin Chase, holds up her book 'Behind Palace Walls' at a Lethbridge Chapters store. (Contributed / Erin Chase)

Retired University of Lethbridge professor, Gordon Hunter submitted his book, Hockey Talk to the library's collection.

He said trying to get books published can sometimes be a "lonely affair," and this project will help him connect with others in the same boat.

"It's always good to be able to talk to other authors and get advice," he said. "I did that in academia and I'd like to be able to do that through the indie collection."

Caroline Moynihan, a librarian with Lethbridge Public Library, said the goal is to get the community invested in the library.

"We we're seeing a need to get the community more involved with the collection, so we wanted to bring in works of local artist, authors, musicians and visual artists," she said. "The indie collection really allows us to do that, to bring in things that have been published locally we wouldn't normally see in our collection."

If the pilot project is successful, Moynihan says they will make the indie collection an annual event.

Authors have until March 31 to submit their works.