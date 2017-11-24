University of Lethbridge professor accused of anti-Semitic views reinstated

A professor accused of espousing anti-Semitic views has been reinstated at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta.

The university confirms Anthony Hall is no longer suspended, but won't comment further.

The board of governors and the faculty association also said in a statement that issues around Hall's activities will be addressed in the context of the faculty handbook, but they didn't explain how that would be done.

Hall was suspended last fall following comments he made in online articles and videos suggesting there was a Zionist connection to the 9-11 attacks and that the events of the Holocaust should be up for debate.

He maintains the issue is academic freedom and that he should be allowed to promote his work as he sees fit.

B'nai Brith Canada says it's outraged by the decision to reinstate Hall.

Hall is a tenured professor who has taught Native American studies, liberal education and globalization over his 26 years at the university.