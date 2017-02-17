Police in Lethbridge are undergoing new training following an incident last spring when an officer made a comment on social media about a transgender woman.

The officer took to social media saying it was a "mockery" that Dillon Hargreaves had been invited to take part in a ceremony celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage.

Hargreaves said she is happy to hear that Lethbridge police are now moving forward with training.



"I think we need to wait and see if it's going to make a difference at this point. But I think putting policies in place, putting the paperwork there, is the first step in changing perceptions," she said.

"So it's a huge first step for our community that our police are doing this."

An internal investigation was started following the complaints about the officer's comments, but the individual involved retired shortly thereafter, meaning the service lost jurisdiction in the professional standards investigation.

"We'd written a policy a number of years ago and then just kind of left it. So it just reinforces the need to revisit these things," said chief Rob Davis.

Following Vancouver model

Davis said new policies were developed by looking at what other jurisdictions are doing across the country — and he believes Vancouver police are leading the way.

Lethbridge Police Chief Rob Davis said training on transgender issues was well received by officers. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

A video titled Walk With Me was developed by the Vancouver Police and has since been shown to all members of the Lethbridge service, from constables to the top ranking members.

"We're here to keep everybody safe. So it's important that we have an appreciation for everyone that makes up our city," Davis said.

"Rather than assuming or defaulting to what's on a driver's licence, having a conversation as to how somebody would like to be addressed. It's my experience in policing that we get very rigid sometimes and we lose sight of little things like that. A simple conversation can really alleviate a lot of concerns."

Hargreaves had been the guest of cabinet minister and MLA for Lethbridge West, Shannon Phillips, when she visited Edmonton in April.

"I'm pleased to see the Lethbridge police are offering training and tools to their officers to best serve all residents of Lethbridge," said a comment from the minister's office.

"All Albertans deserve to be treated with dignity and respect."