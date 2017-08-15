A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after what's described as an "interaction" with Lethbridge police.

The incident occurred in the southern Alberta city on Aug. 15 after police responded to an alarm at a liquor store along the 200 block of 12th Street North, according to Lethbridge police.

The fleeing suspect was caught on camera, and his description sent to officers, according to a news release. A man matching that description was detained shortly thereafter.

"He was approached by an officer and advised he was under investigative detention," police said in the release.

"During the course of the interaction the 41-year-old man sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, responsible for investigating police violence, is looking into the matter.

The officer under investigation will remain on regular duty.

Scott Woods, the acting chief of police in Lethbridge, said he welcomes the investigation and is confident the officer will be cleared.

Police said they would not provide further information during the investigation.