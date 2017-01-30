Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are asking for help from the public to piece together the whereabouts and activities of a 61-year-old woman in the days and hours before her death.

At about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment complex on Berkeley Place West, where they found a woman deceased.

She was later identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, 61.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.

Anyone who observed or was in contact with Beaulieu in the 24 hours before her death is asked to call Lethbridge police at 1-403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.