A woman was killed Sunday afternoon after the pickup she was driving crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-trailer northwest of Lethbridge.
Picture Butte RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 23 just south of Township Road 104 at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
Const. Kathleen Fossen said officers determined the southbound pickup truck crossed the centre line into the path of the northbound semi.
The driver and lone occupant of the pickup, a 46-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Picture Butte RCMP at 403-732-4429.
