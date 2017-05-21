A woman was killed Sunday afternoon after the pickup she was driving crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-trailer northwest of Lethbridge.

Picture Butte RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 23 just south of Township Road 104 at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Const. Kathleen Fossen said officers determined the southbound pickup truck crossed the centre line into the path of the northbound semi.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup, a 46-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Picture Butte RCMP at 403-732-4429.