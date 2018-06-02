Lethbridge police arrest 2 after small explosive detonated

Two men are in police custody after a small explosive was detonated in Lethbridge, Alta., early Saturday morning.

Police said in a release that shortly after 1 a.m. they responded to a call about a gunshot in the area of Ninth Avenue and 17th Street S.

They found a small explosive that had been detonated in a nearby alley. Nobody was injured and no property damaged.

Police and the explosives disposal unit investigated a home in the 800 block of 16th Street S., in relation to the incident.

The area was reopened to the public shortly after 6 p.m.