Lethbridge police have charged three people with drug trafficking offences after investigators say they seized drugs and cash worth about $475,000 from a home earlier this month.

In a news release Thursday, police said they executed a search warrant at a house on Lafayette Boulevard on March 9 following a six-month investigation.

Police say they seized:

29 pounds of marijuana

400 bottles of liquid THC

$121,000 cash

A GMC Sierra

Police say they took three people inside the home into custody without incident.

Charged with drug trafficking offences are Tyler Dean Petryshyn, 35, Jolene Raygen Burge,31, and Jeffrey Michael George Seniec, 30, all from Lethbridge.