Charges have been laid relating to the seizure of 101 dogs from a Lethbridge home in March.

Alberta SPCA officers went to the home in the Varsity Village neighbourhood on March 24 where they found the dogs in distress.

The dogs, which officials said are of varying breeds and ages, were sent to the Lethbridge Animal Shelter for a hold period. Some were then sent to Lethbridge Animal Services and a majority to the Calgary Humane Society, which took over care until the dogs can be adopted.

Three puppies were born while the dogs were in the hold period and the owner surrendered all 104 dogs.

David Michael Petiot, 61, of Lethbridge, is charged with causing or permitting dogs to be in distress and failing to care for wounded or injured dogs.

His first court appearance is scheduled for July 10.

The dogs were not part of a group sent to the Calgary Humane Society from a separate seizure last month which included two dogs suffering from parvovirus.

The Humane Society had to be closed for several days while staff disinfected the facility and the two dogs were euthanized.