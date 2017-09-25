An Alberta woman and her boyfriend have been charged with abusing the woman's two-year-old son.

Police in Lethbridge say they got a tip last Thursday that a young child was possibly in danger.

Officers went to a residence and found a two-year-old boy with visible injuries to his face and neck.

The boy was taken to hospital where additional injuries were found all over his body.

Boy in care of relatives

The mother told police the child had fallen, but medical staff determined his injuries were not consistent with a fall.

The boy's 26-year-old mother and her 32-year-old boyfriend are facing charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The woman was released on a promise to appear in court Sept. 29 and is prohibited from having contact with the man or child.

Neither accused can be named to protect the identity of the child.

The boy is currently in the care of relatives.