A Lethbridge convenience store employee was attacked with bear spray as two suspects made off with money in an early morning robbery, police said in a release.

Lethbridge police responded to the 7-Eleven at the corner of Mayor Magrath Drive and Fifth Street S., early Friday morning.

Two male suspects with bandana-covered faces made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, dousing the clerk with bear spray before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lethbridge police or Crime Stoppers.