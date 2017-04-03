A Lethbridge, Alta. woman was dragged by a vehicle as she tried to stop a couple from stealing five of her puppies, according to police.

The incident began at the woman's Trent Road home around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after the couple responded to an online ad offering French bulldog pups for sale.

"The owner left the room for a short period of time and when she returned the couple and the puppies were gone," Lethbridge police said in a release.

The woman saw the pair leaving in a vehicle and decided to give chase in her own vehicle.

Confrontation and injury

Police said the woman then followed them to the intersection of McMaster Boulevard and Whoop-Up Drive, where she got out of her vehicle and tried to open the door of the couple's vehicle.

The woman was subsequently dragged about 10 metres and struck by the perpetrators' vehicle as it drove off.

She was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Whoop-Up Drive and Lethbridge police said Monday they are still seeking the perpetrators — and the puppies.

Police seek information

Police said the first perpetrator was described as man in his mid-20s, approximately five feet seven inches tall with a darker complexion, thin build and short, brush-cut hair.

He was wearing glasses, a blazer with white writing on it, a white T-shirt and a baseball hat. He spoke with an accent.

The second suspect was described as a white female in her mid-20s, approximately five feet four inches tall and 200 lbs., with blonde hair. She was wearing heavy makeup, spandex pants, a tank top, green jacket and a baseball hat.

Their vehicle was described as a newer model silver Jeep, possibly a 2015 or 2016, with a broken mirror on the driver's side.

The puppies are described as three-week-old French Bulldogs. Two of the puppies' markings are described as blue mantle, one as blue pied, another as blue brindle and another still as blue fawn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.