Lethbridge police have determined the death of a man found in an alley on the weekend was not criminal.

The 47-year-old man was found in the alley along the 1600 block of 5A Avenue North on Sunday afternoon by a passerby who alerted police.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday in Calgary.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the matter was not criminal.

Police said no further information would be provided.