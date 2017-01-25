The bail hearing has been delayed again for a Lethbridge man accused of a horrific, random attack and sexual assault of a woman as she was walking to work.

The lawyer for Denzel Dre Colton Bird, 20, told Judge Gordon Krinke in Lethbridge provincial court on Wednesday that he'd had inadequate time to review disclosure files, namely Bird's video statement to police.

The case was previously delayed in November when defence lawyer Greg White said he may have to remove himself from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Bird is accused of attacking and sexually assaulting the woman on Sept. 30, 2016. It's alleged he struck the woman with a weapon before dragging her into an alley, where she was later discovered by a passerby. Police said Bird did not know the woman.

Crown prosecutor Michael Fox objected to the defence's complaint, saying that counsel had a "more than adequate amount of time" to review the files.

Fox said the defence team may not have had video files of Bird's statements, but it had the audio copies since before Christmas.

The hearing has been adjourned until Feb. 14.