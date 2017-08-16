A 41-year-old man was seriously injured and will require surgery for a fractured foot after he tumbled more than 4.5 metres after an encounter with Lethbridge police on Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred in the southern Alberta city after officers responded to an alarm at the Centre Village Liquor Store just after midnight.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., a patrolling officer saw a man walking on Stafford Drive who appeared to match the clothing and general appearance of the person who had been involved in the liquor store break and enter.

Police said the officer approached the man and a brief discussion occurred. Shortly thereafter, the man fell approximately 4.5 metres onto the ground below Stafford Drive, sustaining injuries.

"The man was not restrained in any way at the time," said police in a release.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Involved officer to remain on duty

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, responsible for investigating police violence, is looking into circumstances surrounding the man's injury while being detained.

Investigators will determine whether police conduct may have caused or significantly contributed to the man's fall and, if so, whether that conduct was lawful.

The original investigation into the break and enter and whether the 41-year-old man was involved remains the responsibility of the Lethbridge Police Service.

The officer under investigation will remain on regular duty.

Scott Woods, the acting chief of police in Lethbridge, said he welcomes the investigation and is confident the officer will be cleared.

Police said they would not provide further information during the investigation.