Calgary police have charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Leslie Sun Walk.

Sun Walk, 15, was killed Nov. 15 in the northeast community of Marlborough. Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody at that time, but that teen was released without charges.

Police said they arrested the 16-year-old suspect on Monday. He cannot be identified because he's a minor.

"The accused and the victim were known to one other, and the homicide was not random," said police in a news release.