A majority of the members of Calgary's police union have voted in favour of allowing its president to continue to lead them while he faces charges of assault with a weapon and perjury.

The charges against Les Kaminski stem from an arrest in 2008 involving a man who was later acquitted, in part because a judge did not believe Kaminski and another officer were credible or reliable witnesses.

In a release issued Wednesday, the Calgary Police Association says 1,573 members voted and a majority supported Kaminski remaining as president.

Scroll down to watch an excerpt from a video of the arrest

"The CPA Board recognizes that not all members will agree with the outcome of this poll, however our efforts will focus on the reunification of our membership as a whole," the association said.

"Although there are factions out there that would like to see us fractured, it is imperative that from here forward, we work towards protecting our membership's best interests."

Bystanders in a building above the downtown street where the arrest took place captured the incident on video.

The suspect is seen being thrown into the back of a police van.

The man was charged with uttering a threat to kill a police officer, but the trial judge found him not guilty after rejecting the evidence given by Kaminski and two other officers who testified.

Excerpt of 2008 arrest of Jason Arkinstall0:39

Provincial Court Judge Terry Semenuk said Kaminski wavered in his evidence under cross-examination and didn't take proper notes. The judge also concluded that the bystanders' video contradicted the officer's testimony.

Police announced the allegations against Kaminski earlier this month after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigated and handed the case over to Crown prosecutors, who decided to lay charges.

He will appear in court next month.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Calgary police chief Roger Chaffin declined to say whether he believes it's appropriate for Kaminski to stay at the helm of the CPA while he faces charges.

He said he acknowledges it's a difficult situation for Kaminski and for the union, but he said it reflects a challenge facing all police departments.

"It's part of our job, of the office we hold, that if you're alleged to have misconducted yourself, that you will have to stand to those issues. And it's the only way you can maintain any public trust or confidence in policing is to stand tall to those concerns.

"It doesn't mean that you've done what they say you've done, it just means that you're going to have to own that."