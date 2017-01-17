Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski will be criminally charged with perjury, CBC News has learned.

The charge relates to a 2008 case involving a man who was acquitted in part because a judge did not believe Kaminski was a credible or reliable witness.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told CBC News the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has concluded its part of the investigation and handed the case over to Crown prosecutors, who decided to lay the charge.

In an interview with CBC News last week, Kaminski acknowledged he was under criminal investigation but said he was "confident" he would not be charged.

"In 2008, I had dealings with a high-ranking member of the Hells Angels from British Columbia. That has resulted in an investigation and it's still before the courts. I just want the facts to come out," Kaminski said at the time.

"I have an impeccable 30-year career. My record is unstained. I would never jeopardize that career by doing something untoward."

Kaminski was elected as the new president of the police union in November.

Sources within the association said the charge does not mean Kaminski will have to step down as president.

If he steps down voluntarily, another election would have to be held.

Arrest and acquittal

After being arrested by Kaminski and other officers in a 2008 traffic stop, Jason Cyrus Arkinstall was acquitted in 2011 of uttering a threat to kill a police officer.

Provincial Court Judge Terry Semenuk rejected the evidence of Kaminski and two other officers who testified at the trial.

Semenuk wrote that Kaminski wavered in his evidence under cross-examination and didn't take proper notes. The judge also wrote that video taken by bystanders contradicted the officer's testimony.

"[Kaminski] was not a credible or reliable witness," wrote Semenuk in his decision.