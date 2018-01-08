A perjury charge against the head of the Calgary Police Association has been dropped.

Les Kaminski was originally charged with perjury and assault with a weapon in relation to the 2008 arrest of Jason Arkinstall, a member of the Hells Angels.

The assault charge was dropped last July.

The perjury charge was laid after Arkinstall was acquitted on charges of uttering a threat to kill a police officer.

Provincial Court Judge Terry Semenuk rejected the evidence of Kaminski and two other officers who testified during the trial.

Semenuk wrote that Kaminski wavered in his evidence under cross-examination and didn't take proper notes after the incident. The judge also wrote that video taken by bystanders contradicted the officer's testimony.

"[Kaminski] was not a credible or reliable witness," wrote Semenuk in his decision.

Const. Brant Derrick, who was also charged with assault in relation to the arrest, was acquitted in December 2017.