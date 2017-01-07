Leduc RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman and sent two children to hospital in Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glen Park Road and Highway 795, south of Calmar, just before noon on Saturday.

Police said a westbound vehicle, which was carrying the woman and two children, appears to have entered the intersection in front of a northbound vehicle travelling on the highway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two children were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police could not say what their relationship was.

RCMP continue to investigate a cause of the crash.