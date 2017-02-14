Police in Medicine Hat, Alta., say they've recovered two medals from the First World War that belong to an "L.B. Middleton," but they haven't been able to locate the rightful owner.

In December, police arrested two people for stealing from donation baskets at a charity office in the southern Alberta city.

As they were carrying out a related search, investigators found a plastic bag with old foreign coins and the two medals.

It appears the medals were awarded to L.B. Middleton, who served with the British Navy.

Now, police are hoping to return the medals to Middleton or any of his or her relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medicine Hat Police.