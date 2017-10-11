Provincial court judge Anne Brown said despite the "particularly egregious" breach of trust shown by former Calgary lawyer Floyd Campbell, the case represented a "textbook example" for a community-based sentence.

Campbell will be under house arrest for the first year of his sentence. Restrictions during the second year will be eased and he'll be under curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Campbell, 48, will also be on probation for one year following the end of his conditional sentence. He was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service, which Brown acknowledged shouldn't be too onerous because of Campbell's involvement as a swim coach.

Campbell will not be allowed to directly market his properties in Mexico, which contributed to his downfall.

Brown said Campbell is a low risk to re-offend, has shown "an abundance of remorse" and co-operated with the Law Society of Alberta and the Crown prosecutor's office.

Campbell was originally charged with 30 counts of fraud and theft but ended up pleading guilty to just one count of theft over $5,000.

Brandon Antonini, left, will be sentenced next month on 23 counts of fraud and theft. Antonioni, who is former mortgage broker, worked with Campbell in a bridge financing scheme to prop up a failing Mexican resort. (youtube/Submitted )

He stole $225,000 from SWA Holdings Inc. in 2012. It's believed the money was used to prop up Campbell's failing resort development in Mexico.

Crown prosecutor Peter Mackenzie asked for an 18-24 month jail sentence. Outside court, he said the conditional sentence was not unexpected. Mackenzie said he would review the sentence before making a decision on an appeal.

In July, Campbell's lawyer, Derek Jugnauth, actually requested a sentence of at least two years — meaning he would have to serve the time in a federal institution.

It would have allowed Campbell to be eligible for a transfer to a federal facility in Manitoba, where he currently lives with his family.

Judge Brown decided that Campbell could serve the conditional sentence at the family's rural property outside Winnipeg and waived the requirement for him to report to probation officials in Alberta.

Campbell admitted to the Law Society of Alberta to misappropriating at least $3.5 million from investors.

Campbell's co-accused, Brandon Antonini, will be sentenced next month.

Antonini was found guilty of 23 counts of fraud and theft related to the bridge financing scheme that Calgary police said resulted in investors losing $5 million.