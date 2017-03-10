A southern Alberta woman who admitted to killing her nine-year-old daughter may learn today how many years she must spend in prison.
Laura Coward is expected to be sentenced after she pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of Amber Lucius.
Second-degree murder means an automatic life sentence, but a judge will set her parole eligibility.
Coward was arrested two days after the girl was reported missing in late August 2014.
She was standing outside a burned truck in which her daughter's body was discovered.
