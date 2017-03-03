With a photo of his dead daughter beside him, Duane Lucius stood in a Calgary courtroom and spoke about the murder of nine-year-old Amber Lucius who was drugged by her mother, then burned alive in a truck following a custody dispute.

"I try to be strong," said Lucius in his victim impact statement. "The saddest day of my life ... was when I was told Amber was found dead in an SUV."

Laura Coward, 48, was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. Duane Lucius had recently been awarded full custody of his daughter following a lengthy court dispute.

"This is where I want to be," Amber told her father after a judge awarded him custody in June 2013.

Prosecutors Mac Vomberg and Jillian Pawlow have proposed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Defence lawyer Jim Lutz will make his sentencing submissions on Friday afternoon.

Amber's body found near Sundre

Amber Lucius, 9, was found dead in a car on a rural road near Sundre, about 100 kilometres northwest of Calgary, in September 2014.

The girl had been visiting her mother, Laura Coward, on the Labour Day long weekend and was supposed be returned to her father two days before her body was found.

The southern Alberta mother has admitted to drugging her daughter and setting the car on fire while she was alive on Aug. 30.

Coward told friends and her other daughter she was going to take Amber star gazing, but drove to a Tim Hortons and then to a rural property.

She gave her daughter sleeping pills that she had stolen from a friend. While Amber was unconscious inside the SUV, Coward stole a propane torch from a nearby trailer and set it on fire. The child died of smoke inhalation.

Coward showed "an astounding level of commitment" to murder Amber, said Pawlow in her submissions.

A hang-up 911 call on Sept. 2, 2014, led RCMP to the car, which was parked on a friend's property. Officers arrested Coward as she emerged from the friend's home wrapped in a blanket.