The number of Canadians confirmed killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting stands at three, but friends and family of a fourth person, a woman from the Calgary area, say they have not heard from her since Sunday night.

Tara Roe Smith, 34, from Okotoks, Alta., just south of Calgary, was at the outdoor music festival Sunday night when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street.

Tara Roe Smith, from Okotoks, Alta., has been missing since the shooting in Las Vegas, according to posts from family and friends on social media. (Twitter)

"Anxiously waiting for news on our friend Tara Roe in Las Vegas. Praying she turns up safe," said one post on Twitter from Colin Davison.

Roe became separated from her husband and friends when the shooting happened, according to other posts.

"Tara Smith is a part of the Sophia Models family," the Calgary-based modelling company said on its Facebook page Monday night. "We pray that she is safe and will return home soon."

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 people injured in the attack.

Three Canadians were among those who died in the attack, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C., Jessica Klymchuk of Valleyview, Alta., and Calla Medig of Jasper, Alta., have been confirmed dead.

Three Canadians have been confirmed as killed in the shooting attack and a third woman from Alberta has not been heard from. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Klymchuk was a mother of four and worked at a Catholic school in Valleyview, east of Grande Prairie.

McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice who was about to start trade school in the Okanagan.

At least six other Canadians were injured in the attack.

Global Affairs has deployed a team of consular officials to Las Vegas to assist Canadians.