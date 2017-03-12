RCMP are investigating after a 34-year-old man was killed at Lake Louise Ski Resort on Sunday.

Lake Louise Ski Resort spokesman Dan Markham said the accident happened on the lower half of the front side of the mountain, near the Glacier chairlift.

The victim is believed to be from Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

Markham said the skier was found in a treed area but officials don't know if he collided with one.

Resuscitation efforts were made but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812.