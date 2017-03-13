A 34-year-old man who died Sunday while skiing at Lake Louise was wearing a helmet when he crashed into a tree, RCMP said Monday.

Police responded to the incident around 4 p.m. when the skier — believed to be from Rocky Mountain House — was found near Glacier Chair lift on the front, lower side of the mountain.

Resort staff attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man.

STARS air ambulance responded but weren't needed.

"The owners and staff wish to extend their deepest sympathies to the family of the man involved in this terrible tragedy," a resort spokesperson said.