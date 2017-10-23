Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon.

Lake Louise RCMP said they are being helped by the RCMP major crimes unit after the woman was discovered in her hotel room around 2:41 p.m.

The woman's body was found after the police were called to check on the welfare of the occupant of the room.

Investigators say they do not believe there is a threat to the public stemming from the death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to police, and more information will be provided when it's available.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3811 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.