A Calgary golf pro is headed to the ATB Financial Classic at Country Hills Golf Club and he's not letting his cerebral palsy get in the way.

"I have a pretty bad left side in a sense, mobility range is limited with my hand and leg," Kyle Miller told The Homestretch this week.

"I just have worked through the battle and keep playing golf and caddying. It's part of the program."

The 26-year-old, who is also a golf coach, says it was the support and guidance of one of his coaches that gave him a foundation of confidence.

"I was fortunate enough to have a coach — Marty Desmarais —​ when I was young, help me along the way to start learning the game at a pretty young age and I just stuck with it," he said.

"Marty just gave me the belief and hope that I could do it. Ultimately, I think that's the number one thing he has given. He is probably the first person to ever believe in me in that sense."

Miller says he's always been determined to work past his medical condition.

"I have always wanted to earn things as straight up as it was going to get," he explained.

"I was never going to ask for a golf cart when I passed my playability test to turn professional. I carried my bag on my back in 38 degree weather. That's been a thing of mine since I was kid. It was going to be as straight up as it could be. I wasn't going to take any handouts."

He hopes that his experience might nudge to sport to open up a little for others.

"I hope that 20 years from now, there's been many people to follow me rather than being told what they can't do," Miller said.

"Because there's too much of that going on."

