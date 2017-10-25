A grass fire burning in Kneehill County has prompted the evacuation of several acreages south of Acme, Alta.

According to a tweet from Kneehill County officials, the grass fire is burning southwest of Acme, which is 65 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Residents who live on acreages south of the town are being told to evacuate.

AJ Cavasos, who lives in the area, told CBC News the fire was sparked just west of Acme at Highway 806 and 575.

"I was in my home at the time, and I saw a little puff of smoke and I thought it was just some low clouds blowing by," Cavasos said. "Then I went out on my deck and took another closer look and realized it was coming from the ground."

Cavasos said fire trucks from Linden, Beiseker and Airdrie are at the scene.

Highway 806 between Acme and Beiseker is currently closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.