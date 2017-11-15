Calgary police are hoping to speak to two people who might have information regarding a fatal assault that happened in late October.

On Oct. 27, at approximately 8:20 p.m., 30-year-old Jordan Frydenlund was violently assaulted outside the apartment building where he lived in the southwest community of Kingsland.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who is believed to have witnessed the assault.

They are also continuing to look for Jonathan Sylvester, who is believed to have information about the attack. Sylvester is known to frequent homeless shelters in downtown Calgary.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two to contact police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.