Kinder Morgan says it expects to proceed Tuesday with its initial public offering for the Trans Mountain expansion, just as the anti-pipeline Greens and NDP in B.C. announced they have come to an agreement that could cast the project's future into doubt.
Dave Conover, a spokesman for the Houston-based energy company, said in an email that the IPO will go ahead on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Kinder Morgan to proceed with Trans Mountain pipeline expansion pending financing
Conover's confirmation came shortly after the leaders of the B.C. Greens and NDP said they came to a deal that could see the formation of a minority NDP government in the province.
Both parties have voiced their opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion, which would see the capacity of a pipeline running from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. nearly triple its capacity to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.
The IPO is intended to raise $1.75 billion to help fund the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion.
The offering would be the largest on the Toronto Stock Exchange since Hydro One's $1.83-billion listing in 2015, with only insurers Sun Life Financial and Manulife Financial having bigger debuts.