Calgary Centre MP Kent Hehr was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure due to low sodium levels in the blood.

Hehr was admitted to hospital after suffering the seizure Friday, according to Robyn Crawford, a parliamentary assistant at his office on Parliament Hill.

As a quadriplegic, Hehr's health needs are complex and trips to the hospital are not uncommon, said Crawford.

The Liberal MP is resting at home in Calgary and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hehr resigned Thursday from his cabinet position as minister of sport and disabilities, pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted Hehr's resignation and called it a "leave of absence."