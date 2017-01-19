Police are investigating after shots were fired in an alley in the Kensington area of northwest Calgary Wednesday night
It happened at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 10th Street N.W.
One of the bullets hit a nearby restaurant, but it was empty at the time, police say.
Witnesses reported seeing a person running from the scene, but police have not located any victims.
