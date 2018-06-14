A Calgary councillor says the owner of Kensington Manor, a building evacuated in November over structural concerns, won't have much choice but to demolish the seven-storey apartment building.

"Well it certainly doesn't add to the community. It's a derelict building at the moment, it's not a safe building. It has been structurally reinforced by over 800 trusses, so it's standing but I wouldn't want members of the public to be able to penetrate that building," Coun. Druh Farrell said Thursday.

The city has obtained a Municipal Government Act order regarding the property. The owner has until June 30 to indicate if he intends to demolish or remediate the structure.

The building, in the 300 block of 10th Street N.W., was evacuated in late November on very short notice when an engineer hired by the building's owner warned of a "possible imminent building collapse."

About 125 people had to flee, some with as little as 15 minutes notice to collect their belongings.

Farrell said it's now an issue of safety.

"There is asbestos and other things that are not safe. So we would all benefit to see that building demolished and the site redeveloped,"she said.

The owner of the apartment building has until the end of the month to determine its future. According to the order, the demolition or remediation must be completed by the end of December.

