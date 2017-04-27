There's a new type of garbage can in Kensington and the hope is they'll promote recycling and make life a bit easier for bottle pickers.

The bins have a metal ring attached near the top which forms a sort of shelf for cans and bottles, with the goal of preventing empties from being tossed in the trash.

"We are the first community doing this pilot project whereby we are encouraging people to put their bottles and cans on the perimeter of the garbage can," said Elllen Parker, spokesperson for the Kensington Business Revitalization Zone (BRZ).

The cans are a pilot project between the city and the Kensington BRZ. (CBC)

"This is just another way for us to showcase our commitment to the environment and our commitment to working together. I mean, even in terms of people who are less fortunate, it's way easier for them to grab bottles this way and not dig around in the garbage."

Calgarian Adam Anderson likes the idea, but says better signage explaining how to use the rings would be helpful.

"I don't feel like it's clear enough. If it was a different colour or better explanation, then maybe," he said.

