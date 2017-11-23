Residents of an eight-storey Kensington apartment building are being forced to evacuate Thursday night after a city inspector deemed the structure unsafe.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department, Calgary police and the Calgary Emergency Management Agency are currently at the scene in the 300 block of 10 Street N.W. helping to evacuate the 57-unit building.

A spokesperson for the fire department said they responded to a call of a "possible imminent building collapse," however the city says the building is not condemned.

Wayne Brown with the city's Coordinated Safety Response Team said the building has known structural issues that have to do with the balconies. The owner hired a professional engineer to investigate, who found additional structural issues with the building.

"I don't think it's an emergency as in, I don't think we have imminent danger of failure, but its in bad shape," Brown said. "Without being properly shored and repaired, there could be some issues."

A City of Calgary spokesperson said further evaluations will have to be done on the building before the city knows more about the extent of the issue.

Information centre for residents

About 125 people who live in the building were told to collect belongings to be away from home for 24 hours.

John Hrytsak, manager of the Running Room, which occupies the ground floor of the building, said they were told they had a short amount of time to leave the building.

"I don't know what the circumstances are, I don't know what the urgency is, they're still allowing us back into the building, in short bursts and being accompanied, so at least they know where we are," he said.

An information centre for building residents has been set up at the Hillhurst Community School at 1418 Seventh Ave. N.W.