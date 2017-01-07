U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager has cancelled her Calgary appearance just days before she was scheduled to speak at the Palliser Hotel.

Kellyanne Conway, who also planned to tour the oilsands area around Fort McMurray, Alta., was invited to Calgary by the Alberta Prosperity Fund, a conservative advocacy organization that has been vocal in its support of a united right-wing movement in Alberta.

The speech, scheduled for Jan. 12, was to be a fundraising dinner for the organization.

'Just not possible at this time'

"I can tell you that Ms. Conway's office and our own have tried every option at our disposal to make this work and, unfortunately, a visit is just not possible at this time," said Barry McNamar, president and founder of the Alberta Prosperity Fund in a press release.

The group said the event sold out within days and that it "has not been rescheduled at this time."

Those with tickets will receive a full refund.

CBC News has asked the Alberta Prosperity Fund for comment, but has not yet received a response.