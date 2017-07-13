Continuing to hold out hope, family and friends of a Calgary man missing for three weeks are holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

Around 100 people are expected at the event, scheduled to start at 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Marda Loop Communities Association, near where Kelly Flock was last seen.

"We wanted to bring everyone together to create some positive energy and prayer moving forward and bring my dad home," said his daughter, Kendra Flock.

Flock, 68, was last seen on June 22 at a pub in the 2700 block of 34th Avenue S.W., near where he lives.

Several searches have been done in the area, as well as in the neighbourhood of Mission, where police said the last ping — when a cell phone connects to a tower — was received.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps find him.

Family members said Flock suffers from a medical condition that requires him to take medication regularly and he can become confused or disoriented when he doesn't.

Flock has a strong connection to the Mission area as he grew up there and both his daughters now live near there.

Kelly Flock, 68, has not been seen or heard from since June 22. (Facebook)

The family is asking anyone with surveillance video, including homes and businesses, between Marda Loop and Mission areas to contact police if they have possible images of Flock from around the time he went missing.

"A lot of the newer houses have outdoor surveillance," said Kendra. "He often would go from Marda Loop down to Mission. He would go down 33rd [Avenue S.W.] down Council Way [S.W.] to Premier [Way S.W.] to Elbow Drive [S.W.]. He would take that path all the time."

Insp. Paul Wozney told reporters on Thursday that two investigators from the missing persons unit continue to work full-time on the case.

"Several areas of south Calgary have been searched, including the area around his home and the fields near his home as well," he said.

Flock was travelling on his bicycle, a dark charcoal Trek OCLV road bike, the night he was last seen. (Calgary Police Service)

Police are looking for Flock's bike, which may not be with him.

It's described as mid-1990s style, dark charcoal Trek 5000 road bike with skinny tires.

The letters "OCLV" are on the horizontal bar and it has a water bottle holder.

"Sometimes bikes end up in ditches or boulevards or front lawns, and if somebody notices something like that, a bike of that description, we ask that they give us a call and we'll come and take a look and see if it matches," said Wozney.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.