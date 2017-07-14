Police say they have tentatively identified a body found on Thursday to be that of Kelly Flock, the 68-year-old Calgary man who has been missing since June 22.

Investigators are still waiting for the chief medical examiner to confirm the identity of the deceased, police said in a revised statement issued Friday morning.

Earlier Friday, police had issued a statement saying they had found Flock's body and that his death was not considered suspicious. The revised statement was issued about an hour later.

In the initial release, police thanked the public for their help in the case and extended their condolences to Kelly's family and friends.

His family and friends had continued to hold out hope up to Thursday night, when they held a candlelight vigil.

Around 100 people attended the event at the Marda Loop Communities Association, near where Flock had been last seen.

Police said they would issue a further statement once they hear back from the medical examiner.