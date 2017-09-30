Kathleen Petty posted extensively about her dog Greta's recovery after a traumatic accident. The response on social media was immense and so she thought there were universal themes worth sharing about the value of love and perseverance to beat the odds.

It's 11:20 a.m. on March 30. My phone rings and it's my dog walker, Susan: "There's been an accident. Greta is hurt. I think it's bad."

My heart raced as I drove to the scene.

Greta was only two blocks from my home in Calgary, returning from her daily dog walk. As I turned onto the street where the accident happened — mayhem.

Several cars had been hit. The vehicle hit first and hardest was the one Greta was in.

I rushed to the van, looked anxiously inside and a 10-year-old dog with terror in her eyes looked back, silently pleading for help.

The prognosis

It was clear Greta was physically traumatized and immobile.

I gingerly but quickly swept her 85 pounds into my arms, put her in my vehicle with my dog walker cradling her in the back seat and got her quickly to my vet clinic.

Normally quite cheerful, Greta went through a period where there was no happiness to be found. (Kathleen Petty)

Shortly after taking Greta to be examined, the vet returned, shook her head slowly and heavily and said, "I'm so sorry."

It wasn't the words so much as her tone.

There was no good news to impart. Greta was paralyzed.

She had minimal feeling in her back end. She needed emergency and specialized care.

The neurologist

Neurologists are a relatively scarce speciality in veterinarian care.

Dr. Jose Diaz is one of a very few in Western Canada and was relatively confident Greta would recover.

The MRI showed she had a spinal haemorrhage.

He operated immediately and it was deemed a success. However, days went by and Greta didn't look like a dog that was getting better. She wasn't moving or eating. The anguish in her face broke my heart — hers was always a happy, bright and mischievous demeanor. None of that here.

Here's Greta with Kathleen before the accident. (Ottawa Life Magazine)

Dr. Diaz did a second MRI that revealed another spinal haemorrhage, meaning another surgery. Each morning, the hospital called to report "no movement."

As the days went by with no encouraging news, I had to struggle with the inevitable question: if she didn't show any signs of mobility, what quality of life could she reasonably expect? Should Greta be euthanized?

The big decision

It was truly agonizing to contemplate my girl's death. The emotional, physical and financial cost of the journey was daunting. She was by my side when I fought breast cancer years ago. My cancer was aggressive and rare, and she kept me focused on survival.

Now I had to decide Greta's survival and be sure it was right for her, not me. After many tears and deep reflection, I confidently told the neurologist I was prepared to do all I could and put Greta into full-time rehabilitation upon her release.

Greta had a catheter put in after her accident, which would have caused complications for the rehabilitation process. (Kathleen Petty)

But I wasn't ready to see Dr. Diaz shaking his head. He explained that Greta was on a catheter and a dog that couldn't urinate independently, couldn't go to rehab.

I was devastated. What could I do for an immobile, 85-pound dog, used to an active lifestyle with no prospect of even rehab? I was completely at a loss.

I returned to see Greta the next morning. I noticed the urine bag was gone. I asked one of the attendants who took care of Greta, what happened?

"She chewed it off last night," she said. "Must have tasted awful."

After that, Greta could urinate. Who'd have thought peeing freely would be such an exhilarating development? Rehab was on.

After more than four months in rehab, Greta was no stranger to the underwater treadmill. (Kathleen Petty)

The rehab

"Greta's attitude when we started was like she did not know she was injured."

Dr. Laura Romano specializes in rehabilitation and recalls her initial assessment of Greta; "her spinal cord had suffered a massive amount of trauma. When that happens, some neurons die."

The good news was that other neurons can "heal, learn and get stronger," so we could theoretically overcome the roadblock preventing communication between Greta's head and back legs.

'I would say she beat the odds.' - Canine rehab assistant Amber Jensen

"This is where spirit and drive are so important," Romano said.

Despite Greta's grit and determination, there was a point where getting a cart was discussed. I knew my girl. If that was the best we could hope for it wouldn't be enough.

Wheels are fine on a walk but most of her day she'd be alone, immobile and vulnerable. I believe Greta agreed with my assessment. Walking again was also her plan.

Underwater treadmill, acupuncture and exercises were all part of what ended up being 4½ months of full-time therapy — five days a week, eight hours a day. At her side throughout, canine rehab assistant, Amber Jensen.

Here's Greta with her dog walker after a triumphant return to the off-leash park. (Kathleen Petty)

"I would say she beat the odds," Jensen said. "It's very unusual to have a full-time rehab patient, especially for four months."

Attitude goes a long way. Jensen says, Greta "never became depressed." On weekends, ad hoc therapy continued with trips to the dog park.

Greta was in a body harness and for the first month her back legs didn't move at all. My dog walker Susan did all the heavy lifting while I did all the cheering and shot video of her progress. Eventually she could stand.

Next her right leg started to move and eventually her left leg followed. Then she did a version of hopping with her back legs and finally she walked in an endearing, wobbly way.

She still wobbles and sometimes falls like someone who's imbibed too much but Greta picks herself up and carries on under her own steam.

The future

I grieved many times during the past six months, convinced Greta would never walk again. She is 10 years old.

Recovering after paralysis is a big "ask" for any dog but my greying shepherd really beat the odds.

Next to taking her for walks, the best part is she can wag her tail again and I make sure to give her plenty of reason to wag away.