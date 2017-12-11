A wildfire that lit up in Kananaskis Country over the weekend is under control and "expected to be extinguished in the near future," according to a government spokesperson.

"Alberta Agriculture and Forestry currently has three wildfire crews as well as one helicopter assigned to this wildfire," said Travis Fairweather, a wildfire information officer.

"It is 8.34 hectares in size and has not seen any growth since Dec. 9."

He said the cause of the fire — located approximately 10 kilometres west of Highway 22 along Highway 532 — is still under investigation.

Fairweather said the fire season officially ended on Oct. 31, but dry, warm weather and high winds mean fires can start and spread quickly.

"With no lightning, all the wildfires that we see at this time of year are almost certainly caused by human activity, and human-caused wildfires are 100 per cent preventable," he said.