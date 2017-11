A 37-year-old man is in stable condition after being pulled from an avalanche in Alberta's Kananaskis Country on Saturday.

STARS air ambulance confirms it was dispatched to the scene at 2:36 p.m. and rendezvoused with local EMS at the Kananaskis Emergency Services Centre.

The helicopter transported the man, who was caught in a backcountry avalanche and was suffering traumatic injuries, to Foothills Hospital in Calgary. His injuries are not life-threatening.