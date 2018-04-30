Jury begins deliberations in trial of Calgary man accused in stabbing death of shopkeeper

A jury has begun deliberating the fate of a Calgary man accused in the 2014 stabbing death of a shopkeeper.

Lloyd Kollie, 21, faces a second-degree murder charge for the October 2014 killing of 55-year-old Maqsood Ahmed.

Ahmed, a father and entrepreneur, was a pillar in his community, prosecutor Richelle Freiheit told jurors in her opening statement earlier this month.

The shopkeeper died praying in the arms of a friend, after being stabbed several times while attempting to wrestle a stolen bag of money from his attackers.

Justice John McCarthy spent Monday reviewing evidence in his charge to the jury of eight men and three women.

The jury can find Kollie guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter, or not guilty.

What jurors heard

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that on the night of Oct. 8, 2014, Ahmed closed up his produce shop — that also did Western Union money transfers — and left from his northeast business just before 10 p.m.

With one attacker at the wheel of the getaway car, two others "stayed behind and laid in wait for Mr. Ahmed," Freiheit said.

Ahmed walked to his car through the dark parking lot with $70,000 in a black canvas bag where he was attacked by the masked men.

Maqsood Ahmed, who owned the Calgary Produce Market in northeast Calgary, was stabbed to death in October 2014. (Facebook)

The prosecution said Kollie, also known as Banks, was the "main player" in the killing.

Ahmed was pepper sprayed before his bag of cash was grabbed by Kollie, the prosecution said. Ahmed then chased after the robber, caught up to him and fought to get his bag back.

That's when the Crown says, "the playing field shifted" and Kollie began his fatal attack.

Ahmed was stabbed eight times, including one deep cut to his arm, which hit an artery.

Another robber, Jean Havyarimana drove up, leapt out of the car and kicked Ahmed twice while he was on the ground.

"[The] father, an entrepreneur, a pillar of the community, was no match for this team of attackers," Freiheit told jurors.

Kollie and Havyarimana, who has since pleaded guilty to his role in the attack, then drove off with the money.

Jean Bertrand Havyarimana pleaded guilty to his role in Ahmed's death. (CBC)

Ahmed attempted to get up but collapsed. At that time, his friend and fellow shopkeeper Balbir Kanda had come out of his neighbouring business. He got down on the ground and held onto Ahmed.

The dying man managed to say his prayers in Kanda's arms.

Ahmed left behind a wife, grown children and grandchildren.

In the days after Ahmed's death the killers drove to Edmonton for a two-day hotel party to celebrate the robbery and Kollie's birthday, according to witnesses who testified for the prosecution.

Police would eventually find Kollie's DNA under Ahmed's fingernails. Blood from the victim was also found in the getaway vehicle, along with clothing worn during the attack, a mask and pepper spray.

Jurors were told two others have since pleaded guilty for their roles in the attack.

Matthew Forest pleaded guilty in 2016 to robbery and accessory after the fact to murder for his role in this case. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.