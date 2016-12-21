A pair of teens convicted of killing Juliano Crawford-Vieira in a swarming attack outside a house party more than two years ago will spend no more than one year behind bars.

Both were convicted of manslaughter in June, but because they were 16 and 17 years old at the time of the crime, they cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Crawford-Vieira was a Grade 11 student who died after being punched, kicked and stabbed by a group of partygoers in March 2014.

One of the young killers got a one-year jail sentence, six months in a group home and a year-long conditional sentence.

The second received a nine-month jail sentence, three months in a group home and a year-long conditional sentence.

The maximum jail sentence for a youth convicted of manslaughter is two years in custody and one year in a group home.

"No sentence that this court gives to TP and JL can come close to giving any equal measure for the loss of Juliano, a young and vibrant individual," wrote youth court Judge Nick D'Souza in his sentencing decision.

4 people initially charged

The fatal altercation began around midnight on March 8, 2014 in the southwest community of Braeside when the host of a high school house party asked everyone to leave.

At that point, an argument between two groups of friends became violent.

Some of the teens in the groups had a history of "bad blood," according to prosecutor Katherine Love, who said Crawford-Vieira was in no way the aggressor but he became the target.

Last month, in the middle of his second-degree murder trial, Trent Hynne pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Hynne confessed and bragged about stabbing Crawford-Vieira. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A fourth person, Roland Smith, was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, but the prosecution indicated he will plead guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in March.