The Canadian Judicial Council confirms it is reviewing a complaint against a Calgary judge who made comments some consider racist.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik was guest lecturing to a University of Calgary second-year law class last week when she told a story about being nervous in a room full of "big dark people."

Eidsvik, the university's judge in residence, apologized to the class the next day, saying she "felt sick" about her comments.

Canada's judicial watchdog confirms it received a complaint about Eidsvik's comments on the weekend and is reviewing it.

The review will likely take several months.

In the 2016 case of former Alberta provincial court Judge Robin Camp, the justice minister asked the council to move the complaint to a formal inquiry, which meant skipping the review panel phase of its investigation.

On Friday, the law school said it considered the incident resolved.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the university said she could not comment on whether the university was looking at removing Eidsvik from her position as judge in residence.

Eidsvik was appointed to the Court of Queen's bench in 2007.